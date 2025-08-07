New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) and OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Critical Contrast

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OMV and New Fortress Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get OMV alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 0 0 0 1 4.00 New Fortress Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50

New Fortress Energy has a consensus target price of $8.4286, indicating a potential upside of 182.84%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than OMV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

58.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OMV has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OMV and New Fortress Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 3.12% 7.02% 3.52% New Fortress Energy -24.33% -13.50% -1.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OMV and New Fortress Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $36.77 billion 0.46 $1.57 billion $3.09 4.21 New Fortress Energy $2.36 billion 0.35 -$249.04 million ($2.25) -1.32

OMV has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OMV beats New Fortress Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; Dual-fired combined heat and power facility in Clarendon, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and LNG receiving facility and gas-fired power plant in Baja Califrnia Sur, Mexico, as well as a Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.