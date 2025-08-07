Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 69,840 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.29, for a total transaction of $16,572,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 646,333,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,368,567,334.36. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.24, for a total transaction of $16,708,521.60.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.08, for a total value of $16,837,027.20.

On Monday, July 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $16,664,522.40.

On Friday, July 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.98, for a total value of $17,109,403.20.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $16,246,879.20.

On Monday, July 21st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $16,243,387.20.

On Friday, July 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.13, for a total transaction of $15,862,759.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $15,943,075.20.

On Monday, July 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $15,947,265.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $239.22 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.86 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $269.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.80.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,543,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

