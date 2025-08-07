Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, anincreaseof116.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brand Engagement Network Price Performance

Brand Engagement Network stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Brand Engagement Network has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Brand Engagement Network Company Profile

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

