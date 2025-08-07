Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, anincreaseof116.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brand Engagement Network Price Performance
Brand Engagement Network stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Brand Engagement Network has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Brand Engagement Network Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brand Engagement Network
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.