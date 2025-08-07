Analysts Set Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $100.31

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.3077.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

PFGC stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,673,343.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,252.15. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,897.84. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 746.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,183 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

