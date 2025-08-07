ING Groep NV Sells 5,321 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,606.47.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,399.29 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,510.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,409.83.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

