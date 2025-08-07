Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.73 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $24,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

