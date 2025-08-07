Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $22,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTRB. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

