Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

LSCC stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 250.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,487,000 after buying an additional 478,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 216,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,804 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,817,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

