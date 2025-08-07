HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.18 and last traded at $50.18. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3378 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 71.0%. This is a boost from HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

