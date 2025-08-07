Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.03% from the company’s previous close.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.22.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 1.0%

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.70. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $207.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,508,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,208,400. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $401,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 212.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

