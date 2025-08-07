IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,800 shares, agrowthof125.6% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IPZYF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. IP Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

