Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Grows By 128.0%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,900 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company's stock are short sold.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.82. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

