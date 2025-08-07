Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Expands By 126.7%

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,500 shares, agrowthof126.7% from the June 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMAI opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

