Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading 66.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and internationally under the AirAsia brand. The company provides engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, event ticketing, and consultancy services.

