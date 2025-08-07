Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ICHR opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $240.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 1,060.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

