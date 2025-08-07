Energous Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 11th (NASDAQ:WATT)

Shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 8th.

Energous Stock Performance

WATT stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 282.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energous to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energous stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Energous at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

