Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.8182.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $148.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 1.58. SEA has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

