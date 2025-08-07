Entree Gold (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Entree Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 147,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,399% from the average daily volume of 9,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Entree Gold Trading Up 1.3%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $329.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.80.
Entree Gold (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Entree Gold
Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.
