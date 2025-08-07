Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.45. Approximately 97 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.46.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period.

About Direxion Work From Home ETF

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

