Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25. 65 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Down 2.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers smart and non-smart electricity, prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; prepayment solutions; load control devices; street light controllers; and distribution automation, system deployment, and managed network solutions.

