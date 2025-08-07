Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $36.64. Approximately 62,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 15,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Jumbo Trading Up 1.4%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.

Jumbo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 283.0%.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

