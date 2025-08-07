Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,007 Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 4,967.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,756 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Yum China by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Yum China has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

