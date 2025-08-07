Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CALM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.19. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.