Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aercap by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Aercap by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Aercap during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter worth $3,284,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 35,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $108.83 on Thursday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

