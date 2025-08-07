Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $311.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

