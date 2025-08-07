VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $89,845,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 48.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 214,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

