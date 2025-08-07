Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 739,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 905.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 422,593 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 130.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 659,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 373,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,264,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 367,613 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 2,667.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.96%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

