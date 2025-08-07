Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Glaukos worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.51. Glaukos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.