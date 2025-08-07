Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RH were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in RH by 421.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $213.01 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.13.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The business had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates dropped their price target on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on RH in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.35.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

