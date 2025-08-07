Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,886,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,344,000 after buying an additional 209,549 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 610,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 92,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 484,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $508.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

