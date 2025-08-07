Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.51% of Xometry worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xometry by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 160.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Xometry by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $308,258.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,923.50. This trade represents a 47.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,332 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $302,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,908.78. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

XMTR opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.83. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.53 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

