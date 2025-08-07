Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thryv were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,209,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 4,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,000 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,155,000 after buying an additional 548,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on THRY. Wall Street Zen raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. Thryv’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,792.80. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.