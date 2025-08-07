Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

