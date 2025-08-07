iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 6.3%

IYJ opened at $143.23 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $111.51 and a twelve month high of $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

