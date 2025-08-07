12,504 Shares in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 119.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

