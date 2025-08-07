PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

