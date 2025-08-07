PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VGK stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.