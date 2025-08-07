Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 637.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $29.72 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

