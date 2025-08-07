Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $399,000 in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bicara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1%

BCAX stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $28.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Research analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCAX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

