Commerce Bank Has $436,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,776 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5,440.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,004 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 839,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

