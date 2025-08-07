Commerce Bank Has $455,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

