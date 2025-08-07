KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $144.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

