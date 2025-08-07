iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.40. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $126.82 and a 1 year high of $159.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.