Headwater Capital Co Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Headwater Capital Co Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 16.4% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Headwater Capital Co Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $231.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.53 and its 200-day moving average is $196.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

