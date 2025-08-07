Financial Comparison: Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) vs. AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AtriCure and Neogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 9 0 3.00 Neogen 0 2 1 0 2.33

AtriCure presently has a consensus target price of $50.8889, indicating a potential upside of 39.35%. Neogen has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Neogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neogen is more favorable than AtriCure.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $465.31 million 3.90 -$44.70 million ($0.77) -47.43 Neogen $894.66 million 1.16 -$1.09 billion ($5.03) -0.95

This table compares AtriCure and Neogen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AtriCure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neogen. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of AtriCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Neogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AtriCure has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neogen has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -7.27% -4.20% -3.19% Neogen -122.06% 2.39% 1.57%

Summary

AtriCure beats Neogen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Systems, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; cryoSPHERE probe, which provides temporary pain relief by applying cryothermic energy to targeted intercoastal peripheral nerves in the ribcage; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure. In addition, the company sells Lumitip dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods. The segment offers its products primarily to milling and grain, meat and poultry, prepared foods and ingredients, fruits and vegetables, seafood, dairy, beverage, water, healthcare, traditional culture media markets, food service, and dietary supplements markets. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodent control products, cleaners, disinfectants, insect control products, and genomics testing services marketed through veterinarians, retailers, livestock producers, and animal health product distributors, for the animal safety market. The segment offers its products for companion animal veterinarians; livestock producers, veterinarians, and breed associations; retailers; breeding and genetics companies; diagnostic labs and universities; distributors; and other manufacturers and government agencies. Neogen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.