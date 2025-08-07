Comparing Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Nuvve shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve -322.28% -6,228.12% -93.76% Commercial Vehicle Group -5.66% -7.40% -2.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvve and Commercial Vehicle Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve $5.29 million 1.50 -$17.40 million ($18.80) -0.03 Commercial Vehicle Group $723.35 million 0.10 -$27.87 million ($1.13) -1.68

Nuvve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Vehicle Group. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvve has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Nuvve on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets. Its V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption. In addition, the company offers networked charging stations, infrastructure, software, professional services, support, monitoring, and parts and labor warranties required to run electric vehicle fleets. It serves its products to owners/operators of light duty fleets, heavy duty fleets, automotive manufacturers, charge point operators, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation. It offers vehicle seats and seating systems, such as static, mechanical, and air suspension seats, as well as office seating products under KAB Seating, National Seating, Bostrom Seating, and Stratos brands. The company also provides thermoformed, injection molded, reaction injection molded, and decorated/hydrographic finished products; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués; instrument panels; plastics decorating and finishing products; cab structures; and cab interiors, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings and mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains under the AdvancTEK brand. In addition, it offers high and low voltage electrical wire harness assemblies function as the primary electric current carrying devices used in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. Further, the company provides mirrors, wipers, and wiper systems under Bostrom, Moto Mirror, Sprague Devices, and RoadWatch brands; integrated and electro-mechanical assemblies, and cabinets. It offers its products and systems for the truck, power sports, bus, construction, mining, automotive, agricultural, mining, rail, marine, power generation, e-commerce, warehouse integration, transportation, military/defense, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

