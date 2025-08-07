The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

NYSE:EL opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

