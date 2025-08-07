Great Pacific Gold (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Trading Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 36,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 102,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

