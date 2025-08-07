Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.49. 78,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 68,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 807.0%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 33,133 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 108,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 106.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

