Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.49. 78,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 68,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 807.0%.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
