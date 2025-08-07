Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.60) price target on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 106.30 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06. Sirius Real Estate has a 12 month low of GBX 72.65 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.43).

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Chris Bowman purchased 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £1,702.86 ($2,274.73). Also, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £29,037.50 ($38,789.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 49,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,322 in the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.